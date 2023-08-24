Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.40.
Separately, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 29.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
