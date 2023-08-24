Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report) was up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Approximately 213,785 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 191,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.79 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.49.

About Surgical Innovations Group

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

