Tangible Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $163.15 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, Tangible has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One Tangible token can now be bought for $5.01 or 0.00019218 BTC on major exchanges. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $163.15 million and approximately $49,072.97 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tangible

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 4.8589315 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $32,848.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

