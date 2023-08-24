Telemark Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NOW stock traded down $15.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $552.96. 611,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,747. The stock has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $563.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.76. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,903 shares of company stock worth $8,764,855 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

