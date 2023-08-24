Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $10.62 Million Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Telemark Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Codexis comprises 1.6% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 3.84% of Codexis worth $10,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,411 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Codexis by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Codexis in the first quarter valued at $499,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Codexis by 1,482.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Codexis by 13.4% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 249,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Codexis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Codexis Stock Performance

CDXS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,275. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 57.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.