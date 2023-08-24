Telemark Asset Management LLC Purchases 30,000 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for approximately 5.4% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Franco-Nevada worth $36,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 493.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $139.63. 284,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,713. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.