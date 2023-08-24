Telsey Advisory Group Trims Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Target Price to $210.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $214.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.08.

NYSE EL opened at $152.86 on Monday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $147.18 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.48.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,787,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

