Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Up 4.4%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.69. Approximately 1,120,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,780,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TME. HSBC cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Macquarie raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. China Renaissance raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.72.

The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TME. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 48,039.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,062,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031,561 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 63,925,369.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,310,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,780,000 after buying an additional 8,310,298 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,640,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,804,000 after buying an additional 5,480,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,056,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,986,000 after buying an additional 5,039,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

