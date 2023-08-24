Ternium (NYSE:TX) Price Target Raised to $53.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.50 to $53.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ternium from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.94.

Get Ternium alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ternium

Ternium Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE TX opened at $41.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.99. Ternium has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.23. Ternium had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ternium

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $2,455,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 392,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 532,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,954,000 after acquiring an additional 44,401 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period.

About Ternium

(Get Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.