Terra Classic (LUNC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.33 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $367.18 million and approximately $14.33 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009285 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002635 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001611 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002428 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,838,130,031,746 coins and its circulating supply is 5,814,642,071,865 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

