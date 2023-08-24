Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Cut by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $49,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 78.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,927,000 after purchasing an additional 84,994 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TXN traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.32. 3,225,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,157,842. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.98 and a 200-day moving average of $174.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

