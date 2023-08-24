The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,428,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 346,410 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 4.2% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 1.13% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $675,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $46.14. The stock had a trading volume of 472,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $58.90. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.75.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

