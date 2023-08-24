The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,732,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 354,865 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.61% of Boeing worth $4,616,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of BA stock traded down $8.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.17. 4,450,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,691,021. The stock has a market cap of $132.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.03. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

