The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.6% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 734.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $130,646,000 after acquiring an additional 681,011 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

Boeing Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $8.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.17. 4,450,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,691,021. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The company has a market cap of $132.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

