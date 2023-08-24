The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.13

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and traded as high as $9.15. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 33,532 shares changing hands.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 564,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 201.4% during the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 211,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 141,002 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 26.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 111,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 40.2% during the first quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 21.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

