The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives $38.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chemours from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CC opened at $32.01 on Thursday. Chemours has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.96.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -147.06%.

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 34,883 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 214,989 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 137,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

