The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Gap Down to $12.16

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.16, but opened at $11.10. The Hain Celestial Group shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 221,224 shares changing hands.

HAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

