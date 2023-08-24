The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough Sells 6,091 Shares

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1 %

HD stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $322.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,105. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $324.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

