The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC) Declares $0.06 Final Dividend

The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th.

Lottery Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 618.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Lottery

In related news, insider Sue van der Merwe sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.05 ($3.24), for a total value of A$707,420.00 ($453,474.36). 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lottery

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under the The Lott and Keno brand names. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Brisbane, Australia. The Lottery Corporation Limited(ASX:TLC) operates independently of Tabcorp Holdings Limited as of May 23, 2022.

