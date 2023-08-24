The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,201 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $735,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

PNC stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.18. The stock had a trading volume of 93,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $170.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.13 and a 200 day moving average of $130.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

