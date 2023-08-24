The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded down $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $270.04. The stock had a trading volume of 458,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.