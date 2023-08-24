The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,703,541 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of TJX Companies worth $211,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Citigroup boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

TJX stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.71. 954,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,951,340. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $90.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average is $80.36. The company has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.