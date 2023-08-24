The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,441,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $344,579,000 after buying an additional 22,360 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.5% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $53,381,000 after purchasing an additional 37,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

DIS opened at $85.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $157.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $118.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

