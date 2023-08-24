Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Shares Down 7.4%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.98. 125,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 26,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Theratechnologies from C$1.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Theratechnologies Stock Down 6.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $24.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theratechnologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THTX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Theratechnologies by 357.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. 25.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

