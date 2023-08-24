THG (LON:THG) Shares Up 0.5%

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 91.22 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 86.36 ($1.10). Approximately 2,090,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,579,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.94 ($1.10).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of THG in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 87 ($1.11) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of THG from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 95 ($1.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of THG to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 98 ($1.25) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 117.75 ($1.50).

Get THG alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on THG

THG Trading Up 4.7 %

Insider Activity

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 91.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -195.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.51.

In related news, insider Susan Jane Farr bought 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £20,140 ($25,695.33). Insiders own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

THG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.