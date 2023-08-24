Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $12.94 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $18,597,800,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 588.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 47.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,865. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $132.21. 296,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,662. The firm has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.