Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $14.12 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,179,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,625,734. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $227.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,946 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.23.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

