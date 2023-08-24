Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $9.47 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,897 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $116.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,389,238. The stock has a market cap of $315.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.52. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

