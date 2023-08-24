Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 23,875 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,660 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARCH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Arch Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ARCH traded down $3.06 on Thursday, reaching $130.68. 88,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,739. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.03. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.17 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 68.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $19.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $3.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Arch Resources’s previous None dividend of $2.45. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.18%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

