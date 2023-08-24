Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 40,136 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,136 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.18% of Euronet Worldwide worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $45,866,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after buying an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after buying an additional 331,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 71.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 709,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after buying an additional 294,746 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 520,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after buying an additional 240,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EEFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,903. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.39 and its 200-day moving average is $107.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.28. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.29 million. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

