Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 608,257 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608,257 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $16,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.5 %

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,034,438. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

