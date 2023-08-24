Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT traded up $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $457.07. The company had a trading volume of 123,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,958. The company has a fifty day moving average of $455.25 and a 200-day moving average of $464.73. The company has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.