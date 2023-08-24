Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Trading Down 8.8%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 159,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 174,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.45) price target on shares of Thor Explorations in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.47, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$196.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Thor Explorations had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of C$54.48 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Thor Explorations Ltd. will post 0.0482094 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

