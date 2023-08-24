Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.45) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.21% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.45) price target on shares of Thor Explorations in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on THX
Thor Explorations Stock Down 3.8 %
Thor Explorations Company Profile
Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Thor Explorations
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.