Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.45) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.45) price target on shares of Thor Explorations in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of LON:THX traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 19 ($0.24). The stock had a trading volume of 213,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,886. The stock has a market cap of £124.33 million, a P/E ratio of 633.33 and a beta of 1.52. Thor Explorations has a 1 year low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.90.

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

