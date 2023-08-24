Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Trading Down 0.3%

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.56. 1,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.
Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.56.
Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.0543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF
About Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF
The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.