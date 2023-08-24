Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Trading Down 0.3%

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.56. 1,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.0543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF

About Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPLE. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.