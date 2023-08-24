Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $90.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $78.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $83.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $3,931,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,990.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,964,889 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

