Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Director Sells $162,900.00 in Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 832,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,568,902.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

MODG traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.21. 1,478,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,836. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $25.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 26.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,096,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,629,000 after purchasing an additional 167,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,718,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,657,000 after purchasing an additional 62,540 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $93,883,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $67,824,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MODG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

