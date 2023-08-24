Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.14

Shares of Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.14 and traded as low as $15.43. Toshiba shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 54,617 shares changing hands.

Toshiba Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

