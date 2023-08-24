ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.21, Zacks reports. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 140.05%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($9.45) earnings per share.

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Performance

ToughBuilt Industries stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.25. 156,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,560. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.51. ToughBuilt Industries has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 33,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 564.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 85,843 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 63,175 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ToughBuilt Industries from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Featured Stories

