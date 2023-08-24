Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,264 put options on the company. This is an increase of 252% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,497 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LC

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

LendingClub Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in LendingClub by 93.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in LendingClub by 62.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 252.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LC traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $6.81. 807,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $740.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $14.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.41 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.66%. LendingClub’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.