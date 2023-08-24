Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Insider Sells £164,707.20 in Stock

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Free Report) insider Ofer Druker sold 45,752 shares of Tremor International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.59), for a total transaction of £164,707.20 ($210,139.32).
Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 3rd, Ofer Druker sold 804 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.58), for a total value of £2,886.36 ($3,682.52).
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Ofer Druker sold 3,624 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.55), for a total value of £12,937.68 ($16,506.35).
- On Friday, July 7th, Ofer Druker sold 1,790 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.54), for a total transaction of £6,372.40 ($8,130.14).
- On Monday, July 10th, Ofer Druker sold 2,920 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.64), for a total transaction of £10,628.80 ($13,560.60).
- On Wednesday, July 12th, Ofer Druker sold 2,984 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.80), for a total value of £11,219.84 ($14,314.67).
- On Friday, June 23rd, Ofer Druker sold 2,594 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.39), for a total transaction of £8,923.36 ($11,384.74).
- On Monday, June 26th, Ofer Druker sold 1,876 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.38), for a total value of £6,434.68 ($8,209.59).
- On Wednesday, June 28th, Ofer Druker sold 1,328 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.53), for a total value of £4,714.40 ($6,014.80).
- On Friday, June 30th, Ofer Druker sold 2,388 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.57), for a total transaction of £8,549.04 ($10,907.17).
Tremor International Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of LON TRMR opened at GBX 162 ($2.07) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 271.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 262.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £232.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,400.00 and a beta of 1.33. Tremor International Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 150.10 ($1.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 379.80 ($4.85).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on TRMR
Tremor International Company Profile
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tremor International
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.