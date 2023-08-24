Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
TRIB opened at $0.74 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 870.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
