TRON (TRX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $185.57 Million

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.58 billion and approximately $185.57 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0779 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002605 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001270 BTC.

About TRON

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,393,084,959 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.