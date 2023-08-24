TrueFi Price Tops $0.0339 on Top Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $36.15 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,067,203,485 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

