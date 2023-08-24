Truist Financial Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $275.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $260.02.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $235.66 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 187.03, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.93 and its 200-day moving average is $211.64.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,983,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at $358,983,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,265 shares of company stock valued at $46,836,516 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.