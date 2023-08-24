Truist Financial Cuts Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target to $24.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAFE. Mizuho cut their price objective on Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Safehold from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.83.

Safehold Stock Performance

NYSE SAFE opened at $20.72 on Monday. Safehold has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 39.19 and a quick ratio of 39.19.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Safehold had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.00) EPS. Safehold’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 65,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Safehold during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Safehold by 455.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Safehold by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Safehold by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Safehold by 493.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

