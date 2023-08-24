Tucker Asset Management LLC Invests $2.10 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,574 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.6% of Tucker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,187 shares of company stock worth $140,075,333. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $13.21 on Thursday, reaching $484.37. 71,959,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,803,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 248.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $439.59 and its 200-day moving average is $336.51. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

