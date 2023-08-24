Tucker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Tucker Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,880,000 after buying an additional 1,438,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,446,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,329,000 after buying an additional 1,365,359 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,766. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $57.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

