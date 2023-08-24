Tucker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.21. 6,809,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,242,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

