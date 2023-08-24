Tucker Asset Management LLC Takes $273,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $167.89. 807,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.58 and a 200-day moving average of $180.58. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $205.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

Read Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.